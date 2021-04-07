CIFF Guangzhou Connects 357,809 Visitors with 4,000 Quality Brands

GUANGZHOU, China, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (“CIFF Guangzhou”) wrapped up its highly successful 47th edition on March 31. Held over eight days, across 750,000 sqm of exhibition space, the 47th edition of CIFF Guangzhou welcomed 4,000 exhibitors and over 357,809 visitors, a 20.17% increase compared with the pre-pandemic edition in 2019. At the same time, CIFF’s online exhibition platforms garnered over 7.6 million views.

CIFF Guangzhou brought together brands and attendees from the industry’s upstream and downstream with dozens of cutting-edge themed exhibitions and forums, ranging from high-end design and the latest styles to material trends and smart technologies. Focused on the full supply chain from design to manufacturing and consumers, the fair covered multiple segments: home furniture, home decor and home textiles, outdoor leisure, office furniture, furniture machinery and raw materials.

“The needs and requirements of the furniture industry have evolved in the context of the pandemic. That’s why this year, CIFF Guangzhou promoted the value of original design while creating an upgraded business model in touch with the latest circumstance. Our goal is to improve quality while maintaining stability, nurture design innovation, connect the extraordinary domestic market with export opportunities, strengthen the industry chain, and improve digital services,” said Xu Bing, Deputy Director of China Foreign Trade Center.

Earlier this year, CIFF Guangzhou launched a repositioning strategy anchored in “design trends, global trade, full supply chain”, which highlights the role of original design in the furniture industry. It invited prominent design players from all over the country to participate in the exhibition and hosted a number of design-related themed exhibitions and events, such as the CIFF Design Spring, CMF Trend LAB, and D2M Lab. Fully leveraging the advantages of its exhibition platform, CIFF Guangzhou strengthened the connection between exhibitors and leading designers with multiple activities in different forms.

In a bid to empower and strengthen cross-border cooperation, CIFF Guangzhou organized multiple forums and events to explore trade opportunities. In addition, CIFF also hosted an online meeting for overseas buyers this year, creating a cloud-based bridge for exhibitors to connect with overseas merchants who could not attend in person and share domestic and international development opportunities. By integrating the full supply chain and tapping into its omni-channel resources, CIFF Guangzhou has supported the world’s furniture industry to embrace innovation and development in the post-pandemic era.

