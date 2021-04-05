Circular debt of power sector increased due to flawed policies of previous Govt: NA told

Islamabad, April 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):The National Assembly was informed today (Monday) that the circular debt of power sector has increased due to the flawed policies of the previous government. Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan told the House during Question Hour that the PML (N) government signed faulty power contracts with no focus on the energy mix.

He said the capacity payments which were 185 billion rupees in 2013 reached 865 billion rupees last year. The Minister said we have to make these payments to the power plants whether we purchase electricity from them or not.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Qureshi told the house that the government’s economic reforms agenda is on the track to address structural balances in the economy for sustainable and inclusive growth in future. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal are addressed on merit. The House has now been prorogued.

