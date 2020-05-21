National

Circular: No Shipping Movements on 24.05.2020 or 25.05.2020

May 21, 2020

Karachi, May 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): On account of Eid-ul-Fitr there will be no shipping movements on 24.05.2020 or 25.05.2020 (Subject to the Appearance of Moon).

For more information, contact:
Public Relations Officer (PRO)
Port Qasim Authority (PQA)
Bin Qasim, Karachi – 75020, Pakistan
Tel: +92-21-99272111-30 (Ext. 4262)
Fax: +92-21-34730108
Email: secretary@pqa.gov.pk
Website: https://www.pqa.gov.pk

