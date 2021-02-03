Citibank Appoints New Country Head for Pakistan

Karachi, February 03, 2021 (PPI-OT): Ahmed Bozai has been appointed as the new Citi Country Officer (CCO) for its business in Pakistan. He will be replacing Nadeem Lodhi, who retired from the bank last year. As CCO, Ahmed will assume overall responsibility for managing Citi’s business in the country and report to Elissar Farah Antonios, who was recently appointed as the Head of Citi’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) cluster.

Until recently, Ahmed was the Chief Operating Officer for the EMEA Emerging Markets (EMEA EM) cluster, based out of Dubai. He has previously worked with Citi in Pakistan, Greece, and the United Kingdom in several areas, including Corporate Banking, Treasury and Trade Solutions, and Operations and Technology.

“I am delighted to return to Pakistan after almost twenty years, and particularly excited with this opportunity to lead Citi’s franchise,” remarked Ahmed, on his appointment. “Together with the Citi Pakistan team, we will continue to provide the highest standards of innovation and banking solutions to our clients, and fulfill our role as an active member of the Pakistani banking community.”

Atiq Rehman, CEO Citi EMEA EM cluster, said, “Ahmed’s diverse international experience and his knowledge of our Pakistan operations will be of great value to our clients in Pakistan. As we celebrate our 60th anniversary in the country this year, we are confident that under Ahmed’s leadership the franchise will continue to flourish and support the needs of our local and global clients.”

Citi has been present in Pakistan since 1961. For the last six decades, the bank has been offering a full range of corporate and investment banking services to major local and global corporations, Public Sector entities, and financial institutions operating in the country. Citi has also been an active corporate citizen, with a particular interest in supporting financial education and microfinance in Pakistan.

