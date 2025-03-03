Three robbery incidents took place in different areas of the Naushahro Feroze district, in which citizens were deprived of motorcycles, cash, and valuables, police said today.
The first robbery occurred within the jurisdiction of the Daras Police Station on Moro-Dadu Road, where armed robbers snatched a motorcycle, cash, and a mobile phone from Sohail Bughio before fleeing.
The second incident took place near Hazoori Peer within the limits of Moro Police Station, where robbers, at gunpoint, looted Abdullah Kalhoro, son of Rais Allah Bux Kalhoro, and took away his motorcycle, iPhone, cash, and other valuables before escaping.
The third incident happened in the jurisdiction of Mehrabpur Police Station in the New Town area, where, in broad daylight, robbers targeted Sajid Malik, alias Sajan, in front of Shakir Pehlwan’s shop. They snatched his motorcycle, Rs50,000 in cash, and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.
According to the police, reports of all the incidents have been registered, and further investigations are underway.