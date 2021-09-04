Citizens’ issues related to Sehat Insaf Card linked to Pakistan Citizen Portal

Islamabad, September 04, 2021 (PPI-OT):Citizens’ issues related to Sehat Insaf Card have been linked to Pakistan Citizen Portal. According to the Prime Minister Office, on the direction of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit has issued a directive in this regard.

This portal will enable citizens to lodge direct complaints regarding refusals for treatment in hospitals, lack of facilities and staff behaviour. This will also allow the citizens complain about lack of information on treatment expenses and delay in treatment. Chairman State Life will ensure prompt resolution of citizens’ grievances. In this regard special dashboards have also been allotted to top officials of State Life.

