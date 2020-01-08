National

Citizens Police Liaison Committee grieves the loss of its founder

January 8, 2020

Karachi, January 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): CPLC really saddened and grieve on the death of its founder Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim. He will always be remembered as a great human being – verified by his achievements. He will be known by his incredible positive influence as he was an extra ordinary man, his life full of services, love, compassion and excellence. May he rest in peace. He will be in our thoughts and prayers forever.

For more information, contact:
Head Office,
Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC)
Central Reporting Cell, Sindh Governor’s Secretariat,
Karachi, Pakistan
UAN: +92-21-111-222-345
Tel: +92-21-35683333
Fax: +92-21-35683336
Email: info@cplc.org.pk
Website: http://www.cplc.org.pk

