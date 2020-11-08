Karachi:A large number of citizens staged a protest demonstration here Sunday against parking of tanker-trucks in a playground of residential neighborhood.

As per details, citizens of PECHS under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Public Aid Committee PECHS chapter gathered at the Noor Playground of their localities and staged demo against allowing parking of tanker-trucks in the playground.

Addressing the demo president of JI Public Aid Committee PECHS Naseeruddin Hussaini said the citizens recently had rehabilated this negletced playground on self-help basis, but now some corrupt police officials of the area have broken the gate of this playground and allowed parking of tanker-trucks inside it. They said these trucks have broken the cricket pitch of the ground and the youngsters of their neighborhood cannot play there as the ground is occupied by trucks. He said the megacity has already been facing acute shortage of playgrounds and open spaces and illegal occupation of yet another playground is not tolerable.

He asked the IGP police and Commissioner Karachi to take notice of the situation and ensure action against corrupt parking mafia being run by the local cops. They demanded repair of the broken gate and pitch of the ground and disallowed entry of trucks and other vehicles immediately.

S Akbar Bilal Gohar, Waqas Kiyani and other leaders also spoke.