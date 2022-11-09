Citizens seek action against illegal charging for parking

KARACHI:: Residents of Burns Garden at Muhammad Bin Qasim Road has asked Administrator Karachi, Deputy Commissioner South, and Sindh Rangers against what they said illegal parking charge by Peoples Square management in the residential area.

In a letter written to Administrator Karachi, Deputy Commissioner South, Sindh Rangers, Municipal Commissioner KMC, Assistant Commissioner Arambagh and Administrator South, the residents stated that they had been living in the vicinity for the past many years and parking their vehicles in their jurisdiction.

“From 1st November 2022, the people belonging to Peoples Square started charging Rs 80 and Rs 30 for car and bike, respectively, for parking,” they added. The area people requested the authorities to look into the issue and get them rid of this problem.