Citizens stage rallies against threat to demolish houses

LARKANA:The residents of Rice, Abar and Ghar Canals took out separate rallies in Larkana and Naundero on Sunday against removal of encroachment which will render them homeless.

In Larkana, the rally was taken out from Lahori Regulator which after marching through various roads culminated at Jinnah Bagh roundabout where participants including men, women and children, staged a sit-in and held a protest.

Muhammad Qasim Chandio, Qadir Aheer, Dr. Salim Mirani and others claimed that they are settled on both sides of the embankments of Rice, Abar and Ghar Canal since 40 years and 17 kachi abadi certificates were also issued to them but the irrigation department had served them notices to vacate the land or else their homes would be demolished. They said if their houses were demolished, they would be forced to hunger.

In Naundero, the rally was taken out under Ghar Bachayo Tahreek from the bypass which after marching through the road culminated at the local press club. They also staged a sit-in on Larkana-Sukkur Highway near railway crossing due to which traffic remained jammed and worst affected were the commuters.

The rally was participated by Syed Arshad Rashdi, Anwar Buriro, A D Bhutto, Nisar Bhutto, Ismail Katpar, Imtiaz Qazi, Bashiran Mohil, Najma Siyal and several others.

While talking to the media, the affectees said that the irrigation department had issued them notices to vacate the encroachment made on both sides of Ghar Canal within 10 days or else their houses would be destroyed. They demanded allocation of another land if their houses were demolished.