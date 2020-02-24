Citizenship act claims another life of Muslim in India

February 24, 2020

New Delhi, February 24, 2020 (PPI-OT):In a series of deadly attacks against Muslims in India for their agitation against the controversial citizenship act, Dr Nusratullah Warsi was shot dead in front of his house in Gorakhpur, Utter Pardesh. Dr Nusratullah Warsi (55), a property dealer, was the uncle of Dr Kafeel Khan, who was recently arrested for allegedly participating in anti-CAA protests.

Dr Nusratullah Warsi was killed few metres away from his own house when he was returning home on foot. On the other hand, several people including 22-year-old Tariq Ahmad and 25-year-old Mohammad Ibrahim were critically injured after Indian police fired bullets on the protesters in upper Kot area in Aligarh, Utter Pardesh.

The doctors described the condition of Tariq Ahmad very serious. Four others in the protests suffered injuries from pellets and rubber bullets, two of them in their eyes, with one likely to lose his left eye, said doctors treating them at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Aligarh Muslim University. The administration also suspended Internet service in the district.

