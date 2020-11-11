KARACHI:The Home Based Women Workers Federation and the Labor and Human Resource Department of the Sindh government signed a memorandum of understanding to register the home-based workers in the province.

According to the HBWWF general secretary Zehra Khan, the registration drive will enable the home-based workers to avail the social security benefits, marriage and death grants as well as the right to unionize for collective bargaining.

To remark this day as one of the biggest milestone in the movement for the rights of the working class, a ceremony was held at the Hotel Mehran in Karachi in which the government representatives, labor and human rights activists and home-based workers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhat Parveen, the executive director of the National Organization for Working Communities, congratulated Khan for her untiring efforts to make this happen. She said that Khan had received many offers to change her course during the HBWWF’s struggle but she turned them down and stayed committed to the cause. Parveen suggested that the government may use online technology for the registration to make the process smooth and accessible to everyone.

Nasir Mansoor, the general secretary of the National Trade Union Federation, said that Sindh has made a distinction for itself in the whole of South Asia by becoming the province which has provided legal cover to workers in fisheries, agriculture and home-based sectors. He said that a lot of subjective work has already been done and now the implementation should be ensured.

Mansoor lauded the efforts of women in the working-class struggle and commented that the work which their male counterparts could not do in 50 years, the females have done it in just 10 years which shows their importance and need in the social, political, and labor movements everywhere. He urged the government to strengthen its monitoring of labor laws in the province, saying that despite having a bundle of exemplary legislations, 95 percent of workers were yet deprived of their rights by their employers.

Dr Zahid Hussain, an additional secretary for labor in the province, said that the government will ensure that the home-based workers get their due rights. He said that the implementation was a continuous process and demanded immense patience and commitment. He added that they were pondering on the use of technology for the registration of the home-based workers and as and when they acquire a fool-proof mechanism they will start using it.

Farrukh Zaidi, joint director at the labor department in the province, said that the informal workers were the spinal cord of the country’s economy as they contributed billions of rupees in the GDP. He said that the department will start the registration process hopefully in December as currently, they were waiting to receive the remaining equipment from the UN Women needed for the drive.

Rafiq Baloch, president of NTUF, said that the struggle of home-based workers was a painstaking journey as the inception of it four of their founding members were killed in Balochistan. He credited Khan with the crown of this success, saying that she remained steadfast and continued to move in the forward direction, be it day or night.

Others who spoke on the occasion included the former executive director of Pakistan Institute of Labor Education and Research, Karamat Ali, Peoples Labor Bureau leader Habibuddin Junaidi, HBWWF’s Nageena Junejo, joint labor director Makhdoom Taufeeq and secretary Minimum Wage Board Shaheen Nisar.