(City): Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered

Karachi: The funeral prayer of martyred police constable Arif Khan Tanoli was offered in Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters at 1330hrs. On the occasion, a contingent of police presented the guard of honor to the martyred.

Police Constable-39015 Arif Khan was martyred yesterday in the afternoon while going for the duty by two motorcyclists at Godam Roundabout, Korangi. Martyred constable joined police department on 03rd April- 2017 as police constable. He left behind a widow and daughter.

The funeral prayer was attended by IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, Zonal DIGPs and SSPs, Commandant SSU Irfan Mukhtar Bhutto, SP Madadgar-15 Abdullah Memon and other senior officials.

On this occasion, the DIG Police and Security Emergency Services Division directed to accommodate the heirs of the martyr and complete all the necessary legal documents as soon as possible for compensation.