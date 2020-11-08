ISLAMABAD:Samina Fazil, founder President, Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) has welcomed the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong and hoped that he will boost mutual cooperation between the two friendly nations.

“Pakistan and China have remained closely connected with through thick and thin and we have always stood with each other sharing joys. The new ambassador, who is a trade and commerce expert, will take these ties to new heights, she said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Samina hoped that Ambassador Nong Rong would not only boost bilateral trade and strategic relations but would also play a central role in improving work on developmental projects backed by China as he had all the required expertise and motivation besides having a great track record of achievements.

She assured that IWCCI would join hands with Rong to enhance the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China in the area of promotion of Pakistani handicrafts, embroidery and traditional jewelry. Training of women entrepreneurs in China in the field of textile designing, information technology and online marketing, is also very important, she added.

Samina also emphasized that more and more women entrepreneurs from Pakistan may be sent to China to enhance better understanding of their culture and civilization.

She said that CPEC is an outstanding example of Chinese efforts for peace, development, cooperation, mutual benefit intended for shared future of mankind.

Pakistan is the biggest supporter of Belt and Road Initiatives and host of one of the six planned corridors, “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” a flagship initiative while this project is also very popular among the masses, she said. Samina also lauded the personal efforts of Chinese President Xi Jinping who generously supported Pakistani in COVID-19 pandemic.