(CITY): Pakistan International Squash Tournaments from Dec 7

KARACHI:Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force will be organizing Pakistan International Squash Tournaments for Men and Women from December 07-11 in Islamabad.

The men event has a prize money of $ 12,000, whereas women event has $6,000 as prize money. A large number of squash players are participating in this mega event.

Sports are an important medium for bringing people together and participation in sports helps in improving leadership, teamwork and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle and presenting a positive image of the country internationally.

The tournament is also being organized to provide opportunity to female players from all across the country to challenge their mental and physical toughness. This tournament is a true manifestation of the PAF’s commitment in promoting sports both at national and international levels.