KARACHI:Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Chief and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Ayaz Latif Palijo has said that they wanted to tell prime minister Imran Khan that people of Sindh would never give Sindh’s islands to Centre.

“Sindh is awakened and PPP is with the Center as they have given islands hiddenly. Education of Sindh has been ruined and healthcare, water and educational institutions of Larkana stood destroyed,” he said while addressing participants of the Bedari Rally which reached here from Kandhkot on Wednesday evening.

The rally was warmly welcomed by the activists of JUI-Fazal, Sindhi Adabi Sangat, Mazdoor Ittehad, members of various social welfare organizations, and local residents while the participants were garlanded.

Palijo urged the people of Naundero and Larkana to come out for their rights and stage peaceful demonstrations. He said college and universities’ seats of Sindhi people had been given to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and cities had been converted into gutters. He said Sindh had been destroyed by the current Sindh government. He said gas, petrol and other natural resources obtained from Sindh belongs to the people of Sindh.

He said despite differences, it must be said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto were brave leaders as they remained committed with this land. He said Shaheed Bashir Khan Qureshi was a very powerful person and Shaheed Khalid Mahmood Soomro was also a respectable and committed leader while his son Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro also possessed the same qualities.

He said Larkana had become a hub of HIV cases, as its subsoil water had become highly contaminated while healthcare facilities had been destroyed and dog bite cases were on the rise here. Palijo said little girl Zara Mangi sexual assault case took place here along two other cases while little boy Sahil Korejo was still missing due to which Larkana district had become the district of cruelty and brutality. He once again urged the residents to rise and launch a struggle to secure their fundamental rights and to stop the provincial government from massive corruption and bad governance.