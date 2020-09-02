(City): PRC provides first aid to over 200 mourners

Karachi:Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh provided first aid to more than 200 mourners at Numaish Chowrangi of the city on Saturday and Sunday.

The PRC-Sindh established a camp at the roundabout and its medical team provided first aid to mourners in case of any untoward incident from 9th to 10th of Muharram. PRC Sindh Ambulances were also deployed in this regard.

In a statement today, Provincial Secretary PRC-Sindh Kanwar Waseem said like every year, a two-day first aid camp was established at Numaish Chowrangi. He said the medical team remained present in the camp to provide treatment to mourners of the procession from morning to till night, while 34 trained and experienced emergency response volunteers, paramedics and First Aiders of PRC headed by Emergency Response Officer (ERO) Zain-ul-Arfeen have also been put on high alert on the spot to deal with any untoward emergency situation.

“Our paramedical staff and volunteers have provided first aid to more than 200 mourners and also shifted 5 serious injured mourners to the nearest hospital in Red Crescent ambulances”, said PRC-Sindh ERO Arfeen. “Our teams provided Oral Rehydration Solutions water and other juices to the fainted mourners to maintain their energy”, he added. Waseem appreciated the paramedical staff and volunteers for their dedication and providing humanitarian services everywhere to everyone without any discrimination.