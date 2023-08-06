Civil judge’s wife denies 14-year-old Rizwana was her maid

ISLAMABAD:Somia, a civil judge’ wife, who is currently on interim bail in 14-year-old maid torture case has pleaded not guilty, according to a report Sunday. In a statement given to investigators, Somia denied that the girl had ever worked at her home. She further said that she had sent Rs60, 000 to her parents only to financially assist them. She further told investigators that she had sent the amount through Easypaisa. “I never tortured the girl. She was suffering from skin allergy,” she said, and added, “I have no idea how she received an injury on her head.”

Only three days ago, Islamabad police had constituted a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) in Rizwana, the housemaid torture case. According to a notification, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations Islamabad had been appointed as convener of the JIT, while other members were senior superintendent of police (SSP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), a representative each from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and SSP investigations. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman demanded government to take notice of Rizwana torture case. A 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad for allegedly stealing her gold jewellery. Case of the incident was registered at a local police station on the complaint of parents of the girl.