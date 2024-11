News Ticker: Netherlands Cricket Team to Tour Pakistan Next YearBJP is deliberately fueling unrest in Manipur: Congress chiefNA Speaker calls for improvement in healthcare sectorGovt prioritizes technical education, sports: Rana MashhoodPM’s aide urges nations to prioritize investment to boost climate actionCivil rights activists slam Modi regime over fake cases against KashmirisIndian troops arrest two Kashmiri youth in IIOJKMaritime Affairs Minister invites int’l shipping companies to invest in PakistanBanks start receiving Hajj applicationsPakistan desires to deepen partnership with US: AhsanPM directs to expedite action against tax evadersAPHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on KashmirNetherlands Cricket Team to Tour Pakistan Next YearGovt’s policies, reforms ensured economic stability: AurangzebRelief shipments dispatched for Gaza, Lebanon, SyriaThree-Day Allied Health Sciences Expo Inaugurated at AJK UniversityFire causes devastation in four houses in Doda’s BhatyasAJK President meets Waseem ChaudhryMurad unveils Sindh Delta Blue Carbon Project at COP29BJP using Article 370 to win elections: Farooq AbdullahIndia successfully tests first long-range hypersonic missileThe Legendary Trust distributes Rs3 million among artists, heirsPakistan’s Ayla Majid becomes first Muslim, South Asian president of ACCANA Speaker calls for enhancing Pakistan-Spain tiesPM felicitates newly elected President of BHCBAPresident, PM condemn terrorist attack in Shah MardanGovt should adopt a mega dialogue policy on terrorism: Hafiz NaeemGovt urged to ensure efficient governance by slashing bureaucracy: PDP chairmanKPK Citizens Should Not Be Used by Anti-State Elements: Aun ChaudhryCentral Apex Committee Meeting on National Action Plan to Be Held TommorowCM Bugti pays tribute to Major Haseeb Shaheed, hails sacrifice for nationAafia detention: Citizens send postcards to US PresidentTraffic restored on Quetta-Dera Ismail Khan highway after talksData Registration for Women’s Financial Assistance Continues”Zar Parast” Shines on the Ninth Day of the 21-Day Awami Theatre FestivalEntire nation will peacefully step out on Nov 24 on Khan’s call: MusarratIndia successfully tests first long-range hypersonic missilePDP asks IIOJK govt to clarify stance on Article 370Mahrung meets ANP leaders to restore peace in BalochistanProtests Erupt in Quetta Over Abduction of Young StudentMainly dry weather expected in BalochistanMan shot dead in Muslim Bagh; Jailed Hurriyat leaders dedicated entire life for Kashmir cause: SagharImam, Waleed score centuries as fourth round endsFarooq Abdullah calls for immediate restoration of statehood to IIOJKNew Zealand grants permission for Khalistan ReferendumUNICEF joins hands with Pakistan to protect children from climate risksPM vows to foil nefarious designs of country's enemies3,000 athletes to participate in PM's University Sports Olympiad 2024Pak envoy, New York Chamber of Commerce President discuss enhancing of bilateral tradeSikh Yatrees visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in FarooqabadEnvoy meets investment bankers, IT professionals, business leaders in New YorkForeign Secretary, Spanish Parliamentarians discuss global issuesPakistan unveils first National Carbon Market Policy to attract green investmentPresident, PM express grief over death of former Senator Ilyas BilourNDMA Chairman meets with Jin Liqun at COP29SBP to Celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day on Nov 19Pakistan's envoy to US meets Pakistani-origin students in New YorkIMF expresses satisfaction over govt's economic reformsAPHC-AJK hails general Asim Munir's remarks on KashmirSindh Food Authority inspects 350 more food outlets, imposes finesEnsuring Justice is Key to Solving Public Problems: Dr DanishPunjab Education Minister Visits Lok Virsa Festival in IslamabadPPL achieves third consecutive hydrocarbon discovery in Shah Bandar BlockSindh governor says youth key to country's progressDiplomacy Plays Vital Role in Boosting Investment, Trade: Governor TessoriYouth missing since two months found dead near Naushehro FerozeCool Earth initiative launched to get financial incentives for growing treesPunjab Launches Assistive Devices Program for Special PersonsKalani announces sit-in on Nov 22 against plan to build six new canalsAsadullah appointed JI Sindh's political affairs patronMayor Wahab Pledges to Improve Healthcare Services Across KarachiPunjab conducts successful trial of local technology for artificial rainAJK president to visit KotliKarachi mayor orders completion of uplift work at Aziz Bhatti ParkDiabetes Is A Challenge for Medical Science, A Problem for the Public: TayebCOP29 summit: Sindh CM signs declaration pledging climate-smart policiesInterior Minister of Turkiye assures cooperation for return of Pakistani prisonersAPHC calls for international help as India intensifies repression in IIOJKAhsan calls for providing learning opportunities to youthPakistan faces tight fiscal situation as public debt rose considerably: IMFIndian SC ruling must deter anti-Muslim hate campaign: AmnestyInterior Minister felicitates Sikh community on birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak DevjiChairman NDMA meets with UNDRR Assistant Secretary-GeneralPakistan highlights proactive Climate Resilience Strategies at COP29Salat-e-Istisqa offered across countryCloudy weather with rain likely in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, KashmirDoda lawmaker condemns use of PSA as political tool in IIOJKMurad, US diplomat discuss climate resilience, investment, social upliftPM calls for honouring financial pledges to deal with climate change issueRomina highlights urgent need for mountain agenda at COP29 climate dialogue.Interior Minister meets Hungarian counterpart in BudapestPakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groupsPakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperationPM telephones Riaz Hussain Pirzada, condoles over death of his brotherPakistan's Climate Change Ministry, GGGI sign pact to mobilize green finance for climate actionAnnual Lok Mela continues at Lok Virsa in Islamabad