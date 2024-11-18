Local civil rights activists have condemned the Modi-led Indian regime for a systematic campaign of repression against the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Monday, the civil rights activists in media interviews in Srinagar said that fake cases are being framed against Kashmiris, reflecting New Delhi’s frustration over their unwavering resolve for self-determination as pledged by the UN Security Council resolutions.
Activists are of the view that India’s investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and State Investigation Agency (SIA), are being misused to crush the legitimate political aspirations of Kashmiris.
Over 5,000 Kashmiris are imprisoned in Indian jails on fabricated charges, many detained solely for their political beliefs. They argued that labeling the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as terrorism not only undermines the Kashmiris’ legitimate movement but also constitutes a violation of international law, including the Geneva Conventions on prisoner rights.
Despite relentless pressure, Kashmiis remain steadfast, refusing to bow to coercion. Activists have urged global human rights organizations to take immediate action against unlawful detentions and ensure justice for Kashmiris.