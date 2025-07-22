Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today emphasized the need to modernize the nation’ss civil service, aligning it with current technology and international benchmarks for public administration. He advocated for its rejuvenation to boost efficacy. Presiding over a meeting focused on civil service reforms, the premier underscored the vital function of civil servants in the execution and implementation of governmental strategies across diverse ministries and domains.
He labeled a thorough and impactful reformation of the civil service a governmental precedence, instructing the incorporation of feedback from elected officials and government employees in administrative and structural adjustments. Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, apprised the prime minister of the suggested civil service modifications.
Iqbal indicated substantial potential for enhancement in the current procedures for hiring, advancement, education, and skill development of public servants within the civil service framework. Present at the meeting were federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Ali Pervaiz Malik, along with other pertinent government representatives.