A civilian was injured in a landmine blast in the Poonch district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the victim, identified as 40yearold Haneef, was gathering firewood on his land in the Shahpur area near the Line of Control when he accidentally stepped on a landmine. He sustained serious injuries in the explosion and has since been evacuated to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.
Such incidents are tragically common in villages near the Line of Control in IIOJK, where landmines planted by the Indian Army pose significant risks to the local population. Mostly civilians remain unaware of the dangers lurking in their surroundings, as these mines often go undetected. The lack of adequate warnings from Indian military authorities further exacerbates this peril, leaving residents vulnerable to these hidden threats.
The presence of landmines not only poses immediate dangers but also restricts access to land and resources, severely impacting agriculture and daily life for the local community.