CJP-designate Justice Qazi Faez Isa visits violence-hit Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD:Chief Justice of Pakistan-designate (CJP-designate) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday visited Jaranwala and reviewed the situation, arising out of recent riots in the city following allegation of desecration of the holy Quran. Accompanied by his wife, Justice Isa talked to victims of the violence besides visiting the homes and churches burnt down by angry mobs. Speaking on the occasion, the judge, who will take oath as the chief justice of Pakistan next month, said he was saddened to see all this.

On August 16 last, the entire nation was shocked to hear reports of armed mobs going wild and attacking at least two churches in Jarranwala accusing two Christian residents of blasphemy. Videos on social media showed hundreds of people attacking the Salvation Army Church and the Saint Paul Catholic Church and later setting them ablaze, while another mob attacked private homes, torching them and breaking windows.

The mobs even ransacked and torched residences of the people belonging to the Christian community as well as the office of the local assistant commissioner, prompting the district administration to impose section 144 for seven days in order to prevent further violence. Later, the Punjab government issued directions to form a high-level committee to investigate the incident, in line with orders issued by the caretaker prime minister.