In an effort to improve service delivery and expand access to justice, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Yahya Afridi conducted an interactive session with the heads of various sections of the Supreme Court here on Tuesday.
The session was attended by the Registrar Supreme Court Muhammad Salim Khan, prominent development expert Sher Shah, Director General Federal Judicial Academy Hayat Ali Shah and Secretary, Law and Justice Commission (LJCP) Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat.
During the session, the Chief Justice reviewed the ongoing reforms, emphasizing the digitalization of court processes, enhanced accessibility, streamlined procedures, accountability, and increased transparency in the judicial operations.
He noted that the reforms aim not only to reduce case pendency but also to ensure that litigants receive timely and effective justice.
He stressed that litigants, as the core stakeholders of the justice system, deserve the utmost respect, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to justice and its positive public image.
According to a Supreme Court’s statement, the session highlighted significant milestones achieved to date, including the successful implementation of the E-Filing system.
In addition, the IT Directorate presented progress updates on the integration of digital technologies and the establishment of mechanisms designed to further enhance the accessibility and transparency of the judicial process.