August 11, 2020

Islamabad, August 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Cleanliness and upkeep work of F-9 (Fatima Jinnah) Park has been completed. The special operation for upkeep and cleanliness of F-9 (Fatima Jinnah) Park was initiated on Saturday morning following directions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad who visited the park in person to oversee the work on ground. Directions were issued to speedily complete the operation so that it may be ready to welcome the visitors after lifting Covid-19 related restrictions.

Accordingly a large number of workers from relevant organizations including CDA and MCI participated in the special cleanliness and upkeep work in F-9 (Fatima Jinnah) Park. During this operation wild growth from entire park has been removed. Similarly, walking tracks have been repaired where ever needed. Along with a large number of workers, machinery was also used in a substantial number to ensure speedy completion of the cleanliness and upkeep work.

