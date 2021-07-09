Clear signs of 4th Covid wave in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Islamabad, July 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says field reports are showing complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants and gyms. In a tweet on Friday, he said if the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down.

He said two weeks back he had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of 4th wave. Now there are clear early signs of 4th wave starting. Asad Umar said poor SOP compliance, coupled with spread of variants of concern, Indian variant in particular, are the main cause.

