Climate change can push world into Stone Age

Islamabad, September 23, 2022 (PPI-OT):Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt on Friday said climate change is a threat to the whole world but it is not being realized and this can push world into Stone Age. The lack of interest of developed countries has become a problem for poor countries which are paying a heavy price, he said.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that this serious threat could be tackled if all countries take it seriously and unite to face it. He said that the dangers of extreme weather events are increasing around the world and despite the resources developed countries have not done anything notable in this regard.

Heavy rains, devastating floods, storms, droughts, forest fires and heat waves have affected millions of people, while the global economy has been seriously threatened as dozens of countries are experiencing financial and employment crises, he added.

He said that on one side, the planet is being destroyed and on the other side all the previous records for emissions of greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide are being broken. The business leader said that the sea levels are rising rapidly which can affect all the countries of the world.

Pakistan is paying the price for the greed of developed countries as it faced ten times more than normal rains which led to devastating floods and affected millions of people and caused billions of dollars in damages.

The effects of recent floods and devastation will be felt for decades, he said, adding that two major carbon emitters China and India surround Pakistan. More than 7,000 glaciers have started melting at an alarming pace and if this is not stopped, it might create havoc in the region.

Melting glaciers and causing sea levels to rise, which could result in coastal cities being submerged, as global warming will deprive Pakistan of agriculture, livestock and human resources at an unprecedented level.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2250526, 2253145, 8432676

Fax: +92-51-2252950

Email: icci@brain.net.pk, info@icci.com.pk

Website: www.icci.com.pk

The post Climate change can push world into Stone Age appeared first on Business News Pakistan.