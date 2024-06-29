A group of young Kashmiri mountaineers made history by conquering one of the six deadliest glaciers in the Thajwas range of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Friday, Inayatullah Bhat, Shariq Rashid, and Waseem Raja scaled the perilous Umbrella Peak via a steep couloir, a route not attempted in 79 years. The mountaineers are aged between 20 and 30 years.
The expedition leader, Inayatullah Bhat, expressed his hopes that their feat would inspire a new generation of mountaineers in the occupied territory and attract international interest in Kashmiri mountaineering.
The feat is expected to inspire a new generation of mountaineers in Kashmir and attract international interest. Sonamarg, a historic center for climbing since British colonial times, has seen renewed interest in mountaineering, with locals venturing into professional climbing.