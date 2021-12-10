Closing ceremony of second batch of Punjab Police internship program held at Central Police Office

Lahore, December 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that for positive change in the identity of the police, there is an urgent need to increase cooperation and contacts with the younger generation. He said that culture of modern research will flourish by internship program between Punjab Police and educational institutions.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the students who have completed the Central Police Office internship will go into the society as Police Ambassadors and will improve the relations between citizens and police. He said that young generation has to play its role in eradicating extremism and intolerance from the society as only with cooperation of new generation, rising trend of crime in the society can be reduced.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that students should play an active role in the campaign of Punjab Police against drugs in their educational institutions. IG Punjab said that in order to prevent incidents of harassment and violence against women, female students should be more active in the awareness campaign on Women Safety App and Anti-Harassment Cell so that the ongoing measures for protection of women could be further improved.

He expressed these views while addressing students at closing ceremony of the second session of “Punjab Police Internship Program” at the Central Police Office here today. The second session of “Punjab Police Internship Program” consisted of 37 male and female students from Punjab University Law and Criminology Departments who completed 6 weeks practical training and internship in Central Police Legal, Investigation, IT and Training Branches.

Certificates were also given to the students in closing ceremony. Talking to the students, IG Punjab said that scope of Punjab Police Internship Program would be expanded and MOUs would also be signed with other universities. He said that the third session of internship will also start soon.

During the ceremony, the students presented their reports regarding the internship and also gave suggestions based upon their observation for upgrading the working system and improving service delivery. Additional IG Training, Additional IG Investigation, Commandant Police Training College Chung Lahore, DIG Operations Punjab were present while other officers including DIG IT, DIG R and D, DIG Headquarters and AIG Training also attended the ceremony.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk