Closure of all religious places underway in Srinagar: IOK admin

March 26, 2020

Srinagar, March 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have said that they are closing all religious places in district Srinagar on Friday. District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Shahid Choudhary, in a tweet said that the closure of all religious places in Srinagar was under way. “With active cooperation of Management committees. Revered shrines Hazratbal, Naqshband Saheb show the way. Stay at home,” he said. “Dastgeer Saheb, Gurudwara Saheb Chhati Padshahi and others. Mosques follow. Thankful to officials on ground and all management committees,” he said in another tweeted.

