Cloudy weather forecast

July 2, 2020

Quetta:Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that mainly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of Province during the next 48 hours.

However, light rain with thunderstorms is expected at one or two places in Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran and Lasbela districts.

Maximum temperature recorded on Thursday: Barkhan 37, Dalbandin 42, Gwadar 37, Jiwani 36, Kalat 31, Khuzdar 37, Lasbella 44, Nokkundi 42, Panjgur 38, Pasni 37, Quetta 37, Samungli 36, Sibbi 44.5, Turbat 44.0, Ormara 37, Zhob 35.

