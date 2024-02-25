Cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm forecast in several Balochistan areas

QUETTA: Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center on Sunday forecast that during the next 24 hours, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) in Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Labella, Kalat, Turbat, Washuk, Kech, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Makran and Kohlu. Heavy falls is also expected in Panjgur, Gawadar, Turbat, Kech, Labella, Washuk, Kharan, Chaghi and Makran during the forecast period during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours: cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) in Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Labella, Kalat, Turbat, Washuk, Kech, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Loralai, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Musakhel, Makran and Kohlu.

Heavy falls may cause flash flooding in Panjgur, Gawadar, Turbat, Kech, Labella, Washuk, Awaran, Kharan, Chaghi and Makran during the forecast period during the next 48 hours. All concerned authorities have been advised to remain "ALERT" and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Weather forecast for the last 24 hours; dry and cold weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Sunday; Barkhan 18, Dalbandin 22, Gwadar 31, Jiwani 27.5, Kalat 11, Khuzdar 21, Lasbella 32, Nokkundi 24.5, Ormara 28.5, Panjgur 21.5, Pasni 29.5, Quetta 14.5, Samungli 12.5, Sibi 28.5, Turbat 32 and Zhob 16.