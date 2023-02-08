Cloudy weather with rain-wind likely in most parts of country

Karachi: Met office informed on Wednesday that during the next 24 hours, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind (gusty winds)/thunderstorm/hailstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Todays recorded lowest minimum temperature’s (Degree Celsius): Leh -10, Kalam -09, Astore -07, Gupis -05, Parachinar and Skardu -04.