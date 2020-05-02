CM: (6,000 tests of coronavirus to be carried out daily in Punjab from today)

May 3, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that six thousand tests of Coronavirus will be carried out daily across Punjab from today (Sunday).

Talking to media in Lahore, he said personal protective gear and other different devices related to Coronavirus pandemic are widely available in the province.

He said we will begin first phase of smart testing in six regions including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. He said tests of media workers, police personnel, administrative offices, health workers, TB and HIV patients, pregnant women under treatment in hospitals and inmates will be conducted.

Related Posts