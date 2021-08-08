CM aide seeks action against fake pesticides

KARACHI: Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan has directed the officers of the agriculture department of the province to take stern action against the sale of forged, fake and substandard pesticides and the persons involved in this crime should be taken to task.

He said that we would improve agriculture sector of Sindh through good governance. On information regarding sale of lesser weighted fertilizer bags, he directed lawful action against the accused. He added, “Promotion of provincial agriculture sector and providing better facilities to growers is our first priority, so that we can get good crops, which resultantly enhance our economy.

“Approximately fifty percent population of Sindh province is affiliated with agriculture sector and through development in this sector we certainly improve employment and through coordinated efforts, we can enhance GDP growth of Sindh province which is right now is 21%” he said.

Wassan criticized the policies of federal government and said that being an agriculture country we should export wheat and cotton but due to the poor policies of federal government we are importing them. He said that we should strive to save our billions of dollars precious foreign exchange by improving our agriculture sector through use of modern technology and new methods. Wassan further said that through special attention and focus on cotton, wheat, rice, sugarcane and other cash crops we will certainly improve our economy and can made our country self-sufficient in agriculture sector.