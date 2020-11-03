CM: (Buzdar announces ‘Rehmat-Ul-Alameen’ scholarship program of worth Rs500mln)

PPI News Agency

ISLAMABAD:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that utmost reverence and respect of Hazrat Muhammad Salla Allahu Allaihe Wa Aaalhee Wasalam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen is the part of faith of all Muslims around the world.

 

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Tuesday, he said any act of disrespecting Hazrat Muhammad Salla Allahu Allaihe Wa Aaalhee Wasalam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen, in the garb of freedom of expression, will not be tolerated.

 

He announced to start Rs500 million worth ‘Rehmat ul Alameen scholarship program in the province.

