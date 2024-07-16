Chief Minister Climate Leadership Development Internship Program has been launched in Punjab under ‘Mera Punjab Smog Free’ initiative to combat smog in the province.
The applications are open to graduates aged 18 to 25 who have completed their degree in the last 2 years. Successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend of 25,000.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in a statement said registration for the internship program is open until the 20th of this month, and upon completion, participants will receive a community service certificate from the Environment Protection Department and Punjab Higher Education Commission.
She expressed confidence that the Punjab government’s measures will lead to a reduction in smog this year.