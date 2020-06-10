CM concerned as Sindh hit by highest corona deaths of 42 in single day

June 10, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 2,487 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9100 samples were tested which constituted 27.3 percent result, the highest ever and 42 more patients died, lifting the death toll to 738 across the Sindh province.

“This is the highest rate of new cases, and the situation has become alarming and worrying,” he said in a statement issued from the CM House. The chief minister said that again, the provincial government had enhanced its testing capacity and 9,100 samples were tested which produced 2,487 cases. “This comes to 27.3 percent that is the highest detection ratio which needs to be controlled with the support of our people,” he said. He added that 255,617 tests were conducted against which 43,790 cases were detected.

Shah said that 42 more patients lost their lives and the death toll stemming from COVID-19 had reached 738 which constituted 1.7 percent death rate. “Death of 42 patients overnight is the highest so far and it has grieved me very much,” he said.

He said at present 22045 patients were under treatment, of them 20471 in different hospitals, 48 at Isolation centers and 1526 at different hospitals. “I am sorry to say that 493 patients were in critical condition, including 77 patients have been shifted on ventilators.

Mr Shah said that 1,111 patients recovered overnight lifting the number of recovered patients to 21,007 which constituted 48.3 percent recovery rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that after 15 days of Eid ul Fitr, cases and deaths were increasing exponentially and on Wednesday we had 42 deaths, the highest so far. He added that hospitalization numbers have increased four times than 15 days before. “Number of critical patients has also grown 10 times during the last 15 days,” he said. He also disclosed that 34 deaths of healthcare staff had been reported all over Pakistan, of them, 12 belonged to Sindh.

Giving district-wise break-up of the cases, the chief minister said that out of 2487, Karachi had 1,755 new cases. He added that East had 498 cases, South 443, Central 409, Malir 173, West 117 and Korangi 115.

He said that Hyderabad had 80 new cases, Ghotki 69, Sukkur 43, Larkana 40, Sanghar 37, Khairpur 29, Dadu 25, Jamshoro 25, Sujawal 23, Kashmore 22, Shikarpur 17, Mirpurkhas 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Thatta 12, Kambar 11, Tando Mohammad Khan 11, Umerkot nine, Jacobabad eight, Badin four and Tando Allahyar one.

The chief minister said that testing capacity of different labs had been enhanced by 110 times from 80 to 9,000. “We have 21 labs in nine different districts. He said that 203-designated hospitals with 8,000 bed facilities had been arranged for the coronavirus patients all over Sindh. “We have established 670 HDU beds and 334 ICU beds with ventilators and these facilities are being expanded,” he said.

Concluding his statement, the chief minister said that his government had set up helplines: 1021, 1025, 9123, 021-99204452 and 021-99206565 for tests and guidelines for COVID-19 treatment. He urged the people of the province to understand the severity of the situation and avoid unnecessary outings and follow SOPs in letter and spirit.

