CM condoles loss of lives

English Ministries Official News

Lahore, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to the falling of the roof of a house in the Wassanpura area of Shadbagh and directed Commissioner Lahore to submit a report in this regard. The CM has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

For more information, contact:
Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab
Government of the Punjab
8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan
Tel: +92-42-99205562-3
Fax: +92-42-99205561
Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

The post CM condoles loss of lives appeared first on Official News Pakistan.

Related Posts

We want freedom’ painting by IOK students humiliates army

‘Run for Kashmir’ app to be launched to promote Kashmir cause globally

Bishops delegation led by MNA Jamshed Thomas calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan