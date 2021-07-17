Lahore, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to the falling of the roof of a house in the Wassanpura area of Shadbagh and directed Commissioner Lahore to submit a report in this regard. The CM has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

Government of the Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

The post CM condoles loss of lives appeared first on Official News Pakistan.