CM exempts Palestinian students of tuition, hotel fees

KARACHI, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqra has taken a compassionate step by exempting Palestinian students studying in public sector educational institutions in Sindh from tuition fees.

According to a statement on Friday, he has also instructed the relevant authorities to waive hostel charges for these students and establish a provision for offering them scholarships.

This decision is in response to the challenging circumstances faced by Palestinian students and is aimed at providing them with greater support while pursuing their education.

As per the provided information, there are 48 Palestinian students enrolled in various fields of study, including general, medical, and engineering programs, in universities within Sindh. The directives from the Chief Minister have been forwarded to the public sector universities, ensuring that these benefits are extended to the Palestinian students in question.