CM expresses condolence on the martyrdom of two policemen

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the incidents of firing on policemen by unidentified persons in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan and expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of two policemen in these incidents.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience of the bereaved families.

Describing the incidents of firing on police personnel as a cowardly act, he said that the elements involved in these incidents could not escape the grip of the law and they should be arrested soon and brought to justice. He assured that the provincial government would never leave the heirs of the martyrs alone and would extend all possible help to them.