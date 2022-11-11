CM Felicitates Sikhs on 553rd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak 

Lahore, November 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):In a message issued on Monday, the CM extended felicitations to the Sikhs on the birthday of Guru Nanak. His teachings reflect tolerance, the dignity of people, equal rights, interfaith harmony and help to the needy; Elahi said and welcomed members of the Sikh community on their arrival in Punjab.

The Punjab government has provided the best facilities to the Sikh community to participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations and perform religious rituals; he further said and noted that the establishment of the Kartarpur corridor was a historical achievement of the former federal government of Imran Khan and a gift to the Sikh community.

There are numerous holy places of the Sikh community in Pakistan, including Punjab and they have complete freedom to live according to their faith. Alongside this, special attention has been paid to the maintenance, renovation and security of Gurdwaras of the Sikh community, the CM concluded.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations,

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk