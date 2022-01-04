CM for steps to maintain smooth flow of traffic on new year

Lahore, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered special arrangements to keep the traffic flowing in tourist places especially in Murree on New Year. In a statement, the CM directed that arrangements should be made to keep the traffic flowing on routes leading to Murree. Excellent traffic management should be done to facilitate the tourists, he said. He said the administration and traffic police should work out an effective traffic management plan. Citizens should not face any difficulties.

A system be devised to guide the citizens from time to time. Special arrangements should be made to keep the traffic flowing around Murree and other historical and recreational places, he added. He said a special traffic plan should be formulated to keep the flow of traffic in all cities. Senior police officers should supervise the traffic arrangements themselves, he added.

There should be best measures for traffic management in Lahore, Murree and other major cities. Tourists should not complain about parking and overcharging, he said. Parking and fixed fee boards should be prominently displayed at important places.

CM Usman Buzdar said the administration and traffic police made good arrangements during the recent snowfall. Murree has a capacity of 4,000 vehicles but 60,000 vehicles entered Murree during the snowfall. Administrative officers and traffic police managed to keep the traffic flowing through effective management.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar took note of complaints about overcharging and substandard food items in Murree and directed the administration to address the complaints of tourists. The CM directed the administration to take action against those involved in overcharging and selling substandard food items.

Administrative officers should take effective measures to curb overcharging and take indiscriminate action against those selling substandard food items, he added. He said fleecing the tourists by overcharging would not be tolerated under any circumstances. If any complaint of overcharging is received then action will be taken against the concerned officer, he said.

It was the responsibility of the administration to ensure the sale of quality food items. The sale of substandard food items in Murree should be stopped at all costs, he emphasised. Action should be taken against those responsible for the sale and overcharging of substandard food items and a report be sent to the Chief Minister’s Office, concluded the CM.

