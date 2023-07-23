CM Gilgit Baltistan asks business community to tap investment potential in region

Islamabad, July 23, 2023 (PPI-OT): A delegation led by former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Secretary General of UBG Zafar Bakhtawari met with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan to know about his health and wished him to get well soon. Gilgit-Baltistan Planning Minister Fathullah Khan was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan thanked the delegation for visiting him to know about his health. He also apprised the delegation about business and investment opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that Gilgit-Baltistan has attractive business and investment opportunities in the fields of hydropower, tourism, minerals and dry fruits, so the business community of Islamabad should take full advantage of these opportunities, which will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region. He said that many minerals including gold, platinum, copper and precious stones are found in Gilgit-Baltistan and the region is in need of modern technology and capital to discover and utilize them.

He said that the government of Gilgit-Baltistan will provide all kinds of facilities to the investors, so the members of ICCI should tap new business and investment opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan, while the government of the province will give them all possible support in this regard. He said that the world-famous mountain ranges of Himalaya, Karakrom and Hindu Kush are found in Gilgit-Baltistan which are the center of interest of tourists from all over the world. He appreciated the initiative of ICCI to organize a tourism summit in Skardu in the recent past in which a large number of members of the chamber and many foreign ambassadors also participated.

He said that this effort of the Chamber will better highlight the tourism potential of the area and yield beneficial results for the economy. He assured that he will visit ICCI at the first opportunity after his recovery to brief the business community in detail about business and investment opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that he will also play his role for close cooperation between the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and ICCI so that new business opportunities can be created for the business community in the province.

Speaking informally on the occasion, former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Secretary General of UBG Zafar Bakhtawari prayed for the speedy recovery of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and expressed best wishes for him. He said that ICCI will provide all possible support to the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan to provide better opportunities for education and employment in the educational institutions and industrial sector of Islamabad so that the youth of the region can play an active role in the economic development of the country by utilizing their skills. For

