CM, IGP attend funeral prayers of two police personnel martyred in KPO attack

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday participated in the funeral prayers of two police personnel who were martyred in the KPO attack. The two police personnel, constable Ghulam Abbas and Saeed were martyred in KPO attack yesterday night. The Chief Minister also shouldered their bodies and laid flowers on them, and also attended the last rites of Amjad Masih of KPO who also lost his life in the attack.

CM Shah said, “We are proud of our police force which bravely brought the terrorists and sent them to hell. We also value the sacrifice of Amjad Masih of KPO.” Amjad Masih proved that every citizen of ours is ready to fight the enemies by sacrificing his life, the CM said.

IGP, DIGs and a large number of police participated in the funeral prayer. The martyrs were saluted and the funeral prayers were performed with official honors. Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and Additional IG Karachi also attended the funeral prayer. One policeman will be buried in Larkana and the other in Karachi, whereas Amjad Masih’s body will be sent to Faisalabad.