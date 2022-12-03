CM inaugurates Culture Day at St Paul’s English High School

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaking at Cultural Day organized by St Paul’s English High School at its campus said that culture is the total way of life that people in society are blessed with.

“Culture is the characteristics of a particular group of people, defined by everything from language, religion, cuisine, social habits, music, and arts,” he said and added “through culture, we are governed by norms and customs, which are the pillars of any society and if these pillars are not properly followed in our society, our culture will resemble perfume with no fragrance. Mr. Shah said that it was a gradual existence of presenting those norms and customs to people who surround us through music, dances, arts, crafts, food, dressing style, and languages just to mention a few.

The CM said that the culture has been known since man came into existence, and we were still practicing it. He added that we learn how to be better and more useful people in society through culture. “A human being is a very complex creature, every individual human has a distinguished attitude, behaviour as well as traits,” he said and added it was only through a culture that human beings act uniformly and live as a society.

Mr Shah said that Pakistan is believed to be the cornerstone of culture and every year, thousands of people from all over the world visit Pakistan to witness the beautiful culture, history, and other amazing natural phenomena which Pakistan is blessed with and which it cherishes, for instance, the earth surface features, wild animals, water bodies as well as hospitality of the people in the country.

“We Pakistani handle our lives and whatever surrounds us; that is our culture, and it is through which we are identified,’ the CM said and added, however, there were many different cultures from other communities and parts of the country, which remain a part of the great adventure and identity of those people who live in those communities.

Murad Ali Shah called for the protection of all that we have in our culture and whatever was good should be taken to great heights and we should try our level best to eliminate all those practices which were against human rights even if they have been practiced in our culture for centuries.

Earlier, the Principal of the school Mr. Leonard Anthony Dias welcomed the chief minister and thanked him for visiting the stalls, cultural activities, music, and food habits of the people of the different provinces demonstrated at the stall. The chief minister visited each and every cultural stall – Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi, Pashtoon, Kashmiri set up there and interacted with the children clad in cultural dresses.