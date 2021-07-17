CM inaugurates online teachers training program for single national curriculum

Lahore, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the inaugural training session of the single national curriculum at his office on Friday. Addressing the ceremony, the CM said more than three lakh and 19 thousand teachers will be trained through Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), including two lakh belonging to the government sector and 1.18 lakh plus from private schools. Reiterating that education is the priority agenda of the PTI government, the CM emphasised that one system of education for all is a vision of PM Imran Khan to unify the nation.

The CM said the cabinet approved the single national curriculum last December and QAED is holding training for educational managers and government school teachers. The training would be imparted through the modules of the federal government, he explained. The notified committee has selected 1716 master trainers and 48 lead trainers for the training of the teachers, he added.

He said the teachers would be trained about the learning management system in a 6-day training of hybrid single national curriculum model. Meanwhile, 5 lakh free licenses of 365 Office software has been obtained from Microsoft. 3.70 lakh tools are also arranged for the trainers, he said. The primary schools’ teachers would impart scheduled lectures to their students while using the MS Teams as an e-learning system. Exchange of notes and assignments would also be possible through this system, he added.

The registration of the first round of training and enrolment portal has started on June 26 and it is hoped that the teachers will improve their skills through this beneficial training, the CM said and congratulated School Education Minister Murad Raas and his team for launching this program and hoped the opportunity would sufficiently enhance the teaching skills of the teachers. The number of schools upgraded by the PTI-led government in three years is higher than the schools upgraded during the last 70 years, he maintained and vowed to further promote the education sector reforms program to yield positive results.

Provincial Minister Murad Raas said the best program of online training of teachers has been started, for the first time, adding that the private schools’ teachers will also benefit from this opportunity. He thanked Microsoft for its cooperation while indicating that not a single penny of the Punjab government has been used. He also thanked CM Usman Buzdar for extending full support to promote the cause of education. SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said far-reaching reforms have been introduced to develop the education system on modern lines. The online teachers training program is a unique step in this regard, she added. Commissioner Lahore and DG QAED were also present while commissioners and DCs participated through video links.

