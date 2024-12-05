KARACHI (PPI) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today officially inaugurated the Prof Hashmat Lodi Youth Development Centre at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), designed to empower the youth with enhanced opportunities for education, employment, and personal development.
Addressing the ceremony, Shah praised the historical significance of SMIU, noting its legacy as the alma mater of national icons like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He highlighted the university’s 140 years of excellence in education, which has contributed to shaping leaders, freedom fighters, and scholars who have greatly influenced Pakistan’s history.
The event was attended by key figures including Higher Education Commission (HEC) Sindh Chairman Prof Tariq Rafi, NED University Vice Chancellor Dr Hashmat Lodi, SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai, Secretary Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, and HEC Secretary Moin Khan, among others.
The Chief Minister paid a heartfelt tribute to Prof Hashmat Lodi, describing him as an academic visionary and a multifaceted personality. He commended Prof Lodi’s immense contributions to education, sports, media, and his pioneering work as a quizmaster. “This youth development centre embodies Prof. Lodi’s values and commitment to education. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” he stated.
Mr Shah also applauded Dr. Sahrai’s leadership at SMIU, citing the university’s remarkable 200% increase in student enrollment over the past three years. He also highlighted recent infrastructural developments, such as the establishment of a Hi-tech computer lab, an AI lab, the Allama I.I. Kazi Library, and the hosting of 11 international conferences.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of extracurricular activities in fostering a well-rounded student experience, encouraging students to engage in debates, arts, sports, and community service. “Student societies are instrumental in building teamwork, discipline, and a competitive spirit, all of which contribute to character development,” he remarked.
Reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to education and youth development, Shah urged students to fully utilize the centre’s resources for their personal and professional growth. “Your success is crucial to the progress of Sindh. Together, we will build a province where education, innovation, and opportunities flourish,” he concluded.
The event was a significant moment for SMIU and the wider Sindh education community, with numerous officials and community leaders recognizing the Youth Development Centre as a major step forward for youth empowerment in the province.