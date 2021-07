KARACHI: Jam Kamal Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan, arrived at the residence of former President Mamnoon Hussain here on Monday and condoled his death with the bereaved family members.

According to a Chief Minister Office statement on Monday, Mr Jam offered fatiha for the departed soul and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with equanimity.