CM KP chair 12th board meeting of Urban Mobility Authority

PESHAWAR: The 12th meeting of the board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was held at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir, Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali and other members of the Board attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting of the Board and approved some new issues. Briefing the meeting regarding the progress of implementation of the decisions taken in the 11th meeting of the board, it was informed that a declaration of route permit fee structure for BRT buses has already been issued which has also been published in the gazette of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

A notification has also been issued for the nomination of Trans Peshawar officers as Transit Compliance Officers (TCOs), which is part of the official gazette. The rent assessment of the Urban Mobility Authority building has also been completed. According to the decision of the previous meeting, ETEA has been introduced by simplifying the qualification and eligibility criteria for recruitment to the vacant posts in the Urban Mobility Authority, according to which the vacancies were advertised by ETEA and shortlisting and screening of candidates. The process has begun.

The meeting also approved the Authority’s budget for the financial year 2021-22. The budget estimate is Rs. 204.26 million. The board further directed that a representative of the Finance Department be included in the Finance Committee of the Authority. The meeting agreed with the drafts of Human Resource and Financial Rules of the Authority and directed that these rules be submitted to the Provincial Cabinet for approval after scrutiny by the Law Department. The meeting was informed that under the new projects, urban mobility plans would be prepared for three cities of the province, Mingora, Abbottabad and Peshawar. The PC-2 of the projects have been submitted to Department of Planning and Development. In addition, a concept paper has been prepared for the development of mass transit plans for other cities. The meeting agreed with the proposed projects and approved further progress on these projects.