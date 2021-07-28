CM KP chairs mines and mineral development department meeting

PESHAWAR: The reforms initiatives under the good governance strategy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have resulted in significant improvement in the overall performance of the provincial government departments.

In this connection, reforms introduced in Mines and Minerals Development department have resulted in significant increase in the annual revenue of the department as the department has collected revenue of Rs. 5.21 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 against the target of Rs. 3.45 billion. Annual receipts of the department have constantly been increasing for the last three financial years. During the year 2018-19, the department had collected revenue of Rs. 2.18 billion following the revenue collection of Rs. 3.24 billion during the financial year 2019-20 and Rs. 5.21 billion in the last fiscal year 2020-21.

This was told during a meeting of the Mines and Mineral development department held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair the other day. Special Assistant to CM on Minerals Arif Ahmad Zai, Secretary Mines and Minerals Nazar Hussain Shah, DG Mines and Minerals and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The forum was given a detailed briefing about reforms initiatives and overall performance of the department, and it was told that Minerals department had granted over 2000 mineral titles since 2018 adding that transparent auction system of the department not only enhanced revenue collection but curbed illegal mining in the province as well. It was further informed that under the measures taken for the wellbeing of mine workers, Rs. 43 million have been paid as compensation to 163 permanent disabled mine labors during the last two years whereas over 4700 scholarships amounting to Rs. 80 million have been awarded to children of mine labors.

The authorities told that efforts were underway for introducing mechanical mining in the province and added that Digital Minerals Title Management System had been introduced which enabled investors to search free mineral bearing areas, enhanced transparency and promoted ease of doing business. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first ever province to introduce online mines labor registration portal under which 11500 labors have been registered so far.

Briefing about the important projects reflected in the current Annual Development Program, it was informed that a scheme with the cost of Rs. 90 million has been reflected in ADP to further strengthen minerals testing laboratory. Similarly, in order to upgrade the Mining Cadastral System and make it more comprehensive a scheme of Rs. 85 million has been reflected in the current Annual Development Plan. A project costing Rs. 300 million for establishment of crushing zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also a part of Development Program.

A project for mapping of minerals potential in newly merged districts has also been reflected in Accelerated Implementation Plan which would be completed with the estimated cost of Rs. 300 million. Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister appreciated the overall performance of the department and directed for measures to further improvement. He also stressed the need to have a state owned company to get the maximum benefits of the mineral resources of the province and directed the department to come up with solid proposals within a month for establishing a company on the analogy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Management and Development Company.

He also directed to take necessary steps to make minerals titles awarding mechanism easier by eliminating complexities and hurdles. He said that promoting private sector investment was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and priority of the provincial government for which we have to make every possible effort to attract maximum private investment in the province. He directed that provision of investment friendly environment to investors should be ensured in all respects so as to create employment opportunities for people by promoting economic activities in the province.